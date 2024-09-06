Star Media Group’s Esther Ng elected new chair of ANN

Datin Paduka Esther Ng, chief content officer of Malaysia's Star Media Group, has been elected the next chairman of the Asia News Network (ANN).

She will officially assume her duties on January 1 next year, succeeding Mahfuz Anam, editor of The Daily Star, reports The Star.

Outgoing ANN chairman Mahfuz Anam (left) with Star Media Group chief content officer Datin Paduka Esther Ng, who has been elected as incoming ANN chairman. Photo: The Star

This is the third time a woman has been appointed to the prestigious role.

Ng, speaking at ANN's 25th anniversary summit in Malaysia, expressed her vision for modernising storytelling, the report said.

"I intend to tell stories differently. Times have changed and there are modern ways of storytelling now. We have to showcase Asia at the forefront," she said.

She also highlighted her commitment to issues close to her heart, including women, climate change, and the younger generation.

Ng praised Mahfuz Anam for his steady leadership during challenging times, particularly during the pandemic.

"He helmed it for three years due to the pandemic. He was a calming factor for all of us. The pandemic itself was a crisis and out of the blue we found ANN at a crossroads where we had to find our own fundings at some point. We started something and my job is to continue," Ng said.

Ng's appointment was unanimously confirmed during ANN's board meeting, marking a transition to younger leadership.

Anam, reflecting on his tenure, emphasised the importance of continuing to project Asia's voice globally. He also shared details of upcoming ANN projects, including an "Asia Dialogue" series and initiatives to recognise young changemakers across the region.

"ANN is a platform that tells Asian stories through Asian newspapers to the rest of the world," Anam noted, emphasising the need for the region to have its own media voice.

He acknowledged the rise of social media and digital platforms as key shifts in the media landscape.

ANN is a leading regional alliance of news outlets from Southeast, East, and South Asia, promoting regional collaboration and sharing editorial content on major developments across Asia.