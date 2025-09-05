South Asia
AFP, Colombo
Fri Sep 5, 2025 10:41 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 5, 2025 10:49 AM

Most Viewed

South Asia
South Asia

Sri Lanka bus plunges off precipice, 15 dead

Fri Sep 5, 2025 10:41 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 5, 2025 10:49 AM
AFP, Colombo
Fri Sep 5, 2025 10:41 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 5, 2025 10:49 AM

A Sri Lankan bus carrying local tourists visiting lush tea plantation hill towns plunged nearly 1,000 feet (300 metres), with the crash killing 15 people, police said Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night in the mountainous Ella area, about 130 kilometres (81 miles) east of the capital. Sixteen others on board were injured.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The group was returning home after a holiday in the cooler hills when the bus hit another vehicle, crashed through guardrails and then shot over the side.

The accident is the worst since May, when 23 passengers died in a bus crash in Kotmale.

The island's winding roads are considered among the most dangerous in the world. Sri Lanka, a nation of 22 million people, records an average of 3,000 road fatalities each year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যথাযথ পরিকল্পনা ছাড়াই পুনরায় চালু করা হয়েছিল বিমানের নারিতা ফ্লাইট

বিপুল লোকসান হওয়ায় চালুর ২১ মাসের মধ্যেই এ রুটে ফ্লাইট বন্ধ করতে বাধ্য হয় বিমান।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যেভাবে উত্তর কোরিয়ায় ব্যর্থ হয় ‘সিল টিম ৬’-এর গোপন মার্কিন অভিযান

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে