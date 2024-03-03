South Asia
AFP
Sun Mar 3, 2024 02:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 06:33 PM

South Asia

Shehbaz Sharif voted in as Pakistan's PM for second time

AFP
Sun Mar 3, 2024 02:54 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 06:33 PM
Shehbaz Sharif voted in as Pakistan's prime minister for second time
Reuters file photo

Shehbaz Sharif was voted in as Pakistan's prime minister for a second time on Sunday, presiding over a shaky alliance that has shut out followers of jailed opposition leader Imran Khan.

Newly sworn-in lawmakers in Pakistan's National Assembly elected Sharif by 201 votes, three weeks after national elections marred by widespread allegations of rigging.

Pakistan election outcome: A bridge to nowhere
Pakistan election outcome: A bridge to nowhere

"Shehbaz Sharif has been declared to have been elected as prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," said newly appointed speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Omar Ayub Khan stood against Sharif as the candidate of choice for MPs loyal to Khan, gaining 92 votes.

pakistan election 2024Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan PM for second term
