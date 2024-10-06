PTI to continue protest unless Imran pulls workers back

A policeman fires tear gas shells towards PTI supporters and activists during a protest in Islamabad on October 4. Photo: Dawn

As a large number of protesters managed to reach Islamabad, the PTI has decided to continue its protest until getting a directive from the party's founding chairman Imran Khan to pull back workers.

However, a decision by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to leave party workers in Islamabad and move to KP House surprised many.

PTI's political committee while criticising the disappearance of the chief minister, has warned that there will be 'serious repercussions' if Gandapur was arrested.

However, the committee also decided that in case of KP CM's arrest, Azam Swati would lead the protest and in case of his (Sawati's) arrest a new name would be announced to lead the protesting workers.

Former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser told Dawn that PTI's political committee decided to continue the protest as long as it gets a clear directive from Imran Khan to end the protest.

"It was also decided that Azam Swati will lead the protest if Gandapur would be arrested." However, he warned, arresting a sitting chief minister would be disastrous for the country and there would be serious repercussions.

Replying to a question, Qaiser said the government was trying to arrest legislators belonging to the PTI and criticised the way Zartaj Gul was treated by the law enforcement agencies.

"Although the government has been trying to kidnap MNAs and their family members, we hope they will stand firm on their stance. "Thousands of workers of PTI have been arrested across the country," he said.

On the other hand, CM Gundapur's whereabouts rema­ined unknown till late night.

It was a third time that the KP CM could not reach the destination of PTI march, as previously he could not reach Lahore and Rawalpindi. On Saturday, too, after entering Islamabad, the CM left workers and went to KP House rather than leading them.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had earlier claimed that no one would be allowed to enter Islamabad and all arrangements were made to deal with the protesters with an iron hand.

But on Saturday, a rally from KP, headed by CM Gandapur, reached Islamabad while some workers gathered near Centa­urus Mall and China Chowk, just a few kilometres from D-Chowk.

Earlier on Friday, a number of PTI workers, led by Amir Mughal, reached D-Chowk and even cut the cake of Imran Khan's birthday there at the midnight.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Saif also claimed that the KP CM was "arrested", but later in a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated: "The KP CM has not been formally arrested, a heavy contingent of Rangers and police are present at KP House. The KP CM is on bail till Oct 25. If arrested, it will be an insult to the mandate of the people of KP, the fake government will have to answer for such unconstitutional and illegal actions."

Also, the leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan had claimed that Gandapur had been arrested at KP House.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan earlier told media persons that it was a one-day protest but because of the crackdown on the protest, the PTI has decided to continue its protest.

When Gohar was leaving KP House, media persons asked him if the CM was arrested. He did not reply.

Copyright: Dawn/Asia News Network