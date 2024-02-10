PTI-backed independents take lead in Pakistan polls

PML-N’s Sharif claims victory; PTI says it is in a position to form govt; hours-long delay in announcing results triggers speculations

As the final votes were tallied, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, asserted his victory in the national elections yesterday, despite candidates aligned with imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan securing the majority of seats.

Khan was barred from contesting Thursday's election and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was subject to a sweeping crackdown -- blocked from holding rallies and taken off the ballot, forcing candidates to run as independents.

But the latest results in a slow counting process showed PTI loyalists had so far won 62 seats of the 157 called for the 266-member national assembly. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had won around 43 and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) around 36.

A political party needs 133 seats to claim majority to form a government.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif declared that his political party has emerged as the largest in the vote and will discuss forming a coalition government.

Sharif did not disclose how many seats his party had won and counting was still underway in the last few of the 265 seats that went to the polls.

Sharif said his party alone does not have the seats needed but his deputies will meet leaders of other parties later in the day, including former presidentAsif Ali Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party, to discuss forming a coalition government.

Meanwhile, a PTI official said that it is in a position to form government at the Centre and ruled out forging an alliance with PPP and PML-N, reports Geo News.

Most of the seats won by PTI-backed candidates were in its stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while results were still coming in for the most populous province of Punjab, won by PTI in the last election but where the family of former premier Nawaz Sharif's PML-N has historically held sway.

Unofficial tallies on local TV stations had independents in the lead for many of the remaining seats up for grabs.

Candidates who run as independents can nominate affiliation to any party within 72 hours of victory -- a practice that frequently leads to horse-trading and deal-making in Pakistan politics and which could imperil PTI's success.

"But even if PTI is unable to form a government, the elections show there are limits to political engineering," said Bilal Gilani, executive director of polling group Gallup Pakistan.

"It shows that the military does not always get their way -- that is the silver lining," he told AFP.

The election was marred by violence, mostly in the border regions neighbouring Afghanistan, with 61 attacks nationwide, the interior ministry said Friday.

At least 16 people were killed -- including 10 security force members -- and 54 wounded.

More than 650,000 army, paramilitary and police personnel were deployed to provide security.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said the delay in results was due to a day-long mobile network shutdown imposed by the government during voting on Thursday.

But the hold-up stoked allegations ballots were being tampered with. In northwestern Peshawar city, some 2,000 PTI supporters blocked an arterial road trailing party flags and chanting "We need justice!"

"Our results have been changed," claimed 28-year-old shopkeeper Muhammad Saleem. "The government should recount all of our votes."

"The delaying tactics speak loudly of the results being rigged and there is no other reason behind the delay," Nisar Ahmed, a 45-year-old shop owner, told AFP in the southern city of Karachi.

Sharif's PML-N had been expected to win the most seats following Thursday's vote, with analysts saying its 74-year-old founder had the blessing of the military-led establishment.

The PPP, which also has strong links to the military but whose popularity is largely limited to its Sindh heartland, appeared to be doing better than expected, with leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying early results were "very encouraging".

The PML-N and PPP joined forces with minor parties to boot Khan from office in April 2022 after his PTI had won a slender majority in the 2018 election.

Khan then waged an unprecedented campaign of defiance against the military-led establishment that originally backed his rise to power.

He was convicted last week of treason, graft and having an un-Islamic marriage in three separate trials -- among nearly 200 cases brought against him since being ousted.

Allegations of poll rigging overshadowed election day itself, as well as authorities' hours-long shutdown of Pakistan's mobile phone network.

Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz defended the "difficult decision" to suspend mobile phone services on security grounds.