Sat Nov 9, 2024
Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:28 AM

SEVERE AIR POLLUTION

Pakistan's Punjab bans entry to parks, zoos

Pakistan's Punjab banned entry to many public spaces from yesterday, including parks and zoos, as it sought to protect people from severe air pollution in parts of eastern province.

The provincial capital Lahore has been engulfed in a thick, smoky haze this week and was consistently rated the world's most polluted city by Swiss group IQAir in its live rankings, prompting the closure of schools and work-from-home mandates.

The Punjab government's yesterday order placed a "complete ban on public entry in all parks ... zoos, play grounds, historical places, monuments, museums and joy/play lands" until Nov. 17 in areas including Lahore.

