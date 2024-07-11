Pakistan’s ISI gets power to intercept calls

Paki1ed to tracking criminal and terrorist activities and the government would ensure it did not infringe people's lives and privacy.

"The federal government in the interest of national security and in the apprehension of any offence, is pleased to authorise officers ... to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any telecoms system," said the notice, seen by Reuters.

The move was opposed in parliament by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

Khan had previously backed the ISI's surveillance of politicians' telephone calls, or even his own, in the absence of legal authorisation.

A leader of the party, Omar Ayub Khan, said the agency would wield its powers even against government lawmakers, and vowed that his party would mount a court challenge.

The army's Inter-Services Public Relations Wing (ISPR) did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

"Is what is `legal` also constitutional or right?" Farieha Aziz of rights advocacy group Bolo Bhi asked on X.