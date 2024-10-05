Pakistan seals off capital ahead of PTI rally

30 protesters arrested

Authorities in Pakistan sealed off the capital, Islamabad, and blocked cellphone services yesterday to prevent an anti-government rally by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, officials said.

Talking to the media at D-Chowk, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said: "Proceedings are under way wherever there are attempts to hurt police or damage property. Till now, there have been over 30 arrests."

It would be the latest in a series of protest rallies since last month to press for Khan's release and agitate against the ruling coalition government, which the party calls illegitimate, saying it was formed after a fraudulent election.

Shipping containers have been placed to block Islamabad's entry and exit points, guarded by large numbers of police and paramilitary troops, the officials said, while police banned any gathering in the capital.