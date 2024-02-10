South Asia
Pakistan must move from 'anarchy and polarisation' after election: army chief

Sat Feb 10, 2024 10:57 AM Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 11:03 AM
People monitor latest election results live on a television at a tea shop, a day after Pakistan's national elections in Lahore on February 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

Pakistan needs to move on from the politics of "anarchy and polarisation", the country's army chief said Saturday, as final results from a general election trickled in.

"The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation which does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people," said General Syed Asim Munir, according to a statement from the military.

