Pakistan must move from 'anarchy and polarisation' after election: army chief
Pakistan needs to move on from the politics of "anarchy and polarisation", the country's army chief said Saturday, as final results from a general election trickled in.
"The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation which does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people," said General Syed Asim Munir, according to a statement from the military.
