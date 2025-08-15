South Asia
AFP, Bajaur
Fri Aug 15, 2025 06:59 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 08:21 PM

South Asia
South Asia

Nearly 200 killed in Pakistan monsoon rains in 24 hours

Says disaster authority
Onlookers gather near a destroyed bridge after flash floods on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, on August 15, 2025. Photo: AFP/Sajjad Qayyum

The death toll from heavy monsoon rains that have triggered landslides and flash floods across northern Pakistan has risen to at least 194 people in the past 24 hours, the disaster authority said on Friday.

Of those, 180 were reported in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the National Disaster Management Authority said.

Another nine people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and five more in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, it said.

