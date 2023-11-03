Pakistan to hold delayed polls on February 8

Pakistan will hold delayed national elections on February 8 next year, the electoral commission said yesterday, as the country grapples with overlapping political, economic and security crises.

"It was unanimously decided that the election will be held on Thursday, February 8," the election commission said in a statement, after its members met with President Arif Alvi. The development comes hours after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa had directed the commission to confer with Alvi on poll date.

The order was issued after a bench comprising the CJP heard a set of petitions calling for holding elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the provincial legislatures.