Pakistan helicopter crashes during monsoon rescue mission, 5 dead

Rescuers search for victims at the site of a flashflood in Salarzai Tehsil of Pakistan's Bajaur district on August 15, 2025. Photo: AFP

A helicopter crashed during a rescue mission in monsoon-hit northern Pakistan Friday, killing five crew on board, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said in a statement.

"An MI-17 helicopter of the provincial government, carrying relief goods for rain-affected areas of Bajaur, crashed in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district due to bad weather," Ali Amin Gandapur said in a statement.

"Five crew members, including two pilots, were killed."

