AFP, Peshawar
Sun Aug 17, 2025 12:31 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 06:14 AM

Pakistan floods toll rises to 340

Rescuers were struggling to retrieve bodies from debris after flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across northern Pakistan killed at least 344 people in the past 48 hours, authorities said yesterday.

The majority of deaths, 328, were reported in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Most were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, while at least 120 others were injured.

The provincial government has declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram as disaster-hit areas.

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Pakistan's northwest, urging people to take "precautionary measures".

The monsoon season brings South Asia about three-quarters of its annual rainfall, vital for agriculture and food security, but it also brings destruction. Landslides and flash floods are common during the season, which usually begins in June and eases by the end of September.

