Pakistan Election: Candidates make final bids to woo voters

Pakistan's politicians hit the campaign trail yesterday for the last time ahead of a general election that observers say has left the nation of 240 million at its most discouraged in years.

With former prime minister Imran Khan in jail and his party barred from contesting as a bloc, the field is open for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to win the most seats and give a fourth term as premier to its founder, Nawaz Sharif.

Candidates loyal to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party could still prove a decisive factor -- as well as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari -- but a generally lacklustre campaign season, as well as voter apathy, suggest a low turnout tomorrow.

"The political atmosphere ahead of Pakistan's first general election since 2018 is equally as glum as the economic one," the polling agency Gallup said.

"Seven in 10 Pakistanis lack confidence in the honesty of their elections. While this ties previous highs, it nevertheless represents a significant regression in recent years."

Candidates ended all canvassing last night, before polls open tomorrow for more than 120 million registered voters to take part in an election rights activists have called deeply flawed.

Looming large over the vote -- despite being barred from taking part -- is former international cricketer Khan, who was handed three lengthy prison sentences last week for treason, graft and a marriage that did not meet Islamic law requirements.

Khan faced a fresh trial starting yesterday, this time in an anti-terrorism court, over riots led by his supporters last year.

The election comes against the backdrop of an economy in dire straits and a significant rise in militancy.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, said there had been a "staggering" rise in militant attacks in the past year with an average of 54 per month -- the most since 2015, when the army launched a massive crackdown on militant groups.

Officials said yesterday that nearly half of 90,000 polling stations had been declared "sensitive" or "highly sensitive" and extra security would be deployed.

Frontrunner Sharif, jailed before the 2018 election but freed to seek medical treatment in Britain, returned to Pakistan last year with the blessing of the military-led establishment, and has since seen a string of convictions overturned, allowing him to run again.

He held his final rally later yesterday south of Lahore, the capital city of Punjab province -- Pakistan's most populous and home to more than half the national electorate.

In a bid to sidestep a nationwide crackdown, Khan's PTI has redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with social media rallies and the use of AI technology.

Stripped of its talisman cricket bat logo, the party has launched a mobile phone app that tells voters what logos are associated with its candidates, who are now effectively standing as independents.

Despite party information secretary Raoof Hassan calling it a "non-election", supporters have been urged to vote.