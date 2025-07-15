Pakistan to create new paramilitary force

Pakistan said yesterday it was creating a national paramilitary force, prompting concern among opposition parties and human rights groups that it could be used as a tool of political repression.

The move turns an existing paramilitary force deployed on Pakistan's northwestern border with Afghanistan into a national security force that will be called the Federal Constabulary, State Minister for the Interior Talal Chaudhry told a press conference in the eastern city of Faisalabad.

Its new duties will include internal security, riot control and counter-terrorism, according to a copy of the amended law reported by Dunya News TV. The announcement came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said it would stage nationwide protests starting on August 5.