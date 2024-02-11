Pakistan coalition talks hit first bump

MQM denies deal with PML-N; PTI claims it won 170 seats in polls, moves court over alleged irregularities

Pakistan political parties' efforts to build a coalition to discuss the formation of the next government hit its first bump today with a regional party denying a deal with PLMN-N, which got the most seats as a party in the recently concluded polls.

Meanwhile, police fired tear gas to disperse supporters of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan today after his party urged protests outside election offices where they said rigging had taken place in last week's national vote.

Clashes were reported in Rawalpindi city, south of the capital, and Lahore, in the east, while dozens of other protests were held across the country without any untoward incidents.

The developments come as the final results announced today showed no party won a simple majority to form the next government.

However, the results put independents, backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, in the lead with 93 of 264 seats. In total, independents won 101 seats.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, was second with 75 seats after Thursday's vote, lacking a clear majority but it was the largest single party in parliament as Khan's independents ran as individuals.

Besides Khan and Sharif, the Pakistan Peoples Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated premier Benazir Bhutto, remains a major player with at least 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a regional party, won 17.

Ten minor parties mopped up the remaining 17 seats, with two remaining vacant.

A spokeswoman for Sharif's party said that he had met with representatives of the minority regional MQM party and they had agreed to "in principle work jointly in the larger interest of the country."

However, an MQM leader confirmed the meeting but said no formal coalition agreement had been made.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media reports today said several winning independent candidates may join the PMLN.

Geo News has reported at least nine independents are joining ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's party. It is not clear how many of those independents are from the PTI party.

As coalition talks were held and protesters blocked roads in the north of the country, it was still not clear who would form a government.

Imran and Sharif have both declared victory, adding to the uncertainty as the country faces numerous urgent challenges, including negotiating a new International Monetary Fund programme to keep a struggling economy afloat.

A prime ministerial candidate has to show a simple majority of 169 seats in the 336-seat National Assembly when the house is called in the coming days.

Of these, 266 are filled by direct elections. Besides, the Pakistan constitution reserves 10 seats for religious minorities and 60 seats for women.

However, under Pakistan's electoral laws, independent candidates are not eligible for reserved seats, which are allotted according to the strength of each party in the house. Sharif's party could get up to 20 of these seats.

Khan-backed independents will only be able to claim the reserved seats if they can join a smaller party in parliament to form a single bloc.

On Saturday, PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan claimed that the party won 170 seats and should not be prevented from forming its government.

He said PTI would make a political alliance soon to get its due share of the reserved seats and added that the final decision in this regard would be made soon.

"Throughout Pakistan, elections were manipulated in a subtle way," Gohar Ali Khan told a news conference, calling on supporters to "protest peacefully".

Before today's clashes, authorities warned they would take strict action, saying so-called Section 144 orders were in place -- a colonial-era law banning public gatherings.

The party today claimed that the results of at least 18 National Assembly seats were "falsely changed" by election officers, according to a report in Dawn.

"These seats have been won by PTI. The mandate given by the people of Karachi to PTI is being stolen by these corrupt, spineless bureaucrats," party secretary general Omar Ayub said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has also formed a legal team to address rigging allegations and to defend itself if the matter reaches a court of law, said the report.

Despite the PTI claims, a coalition between the PML-N and the PPP -- who formed the last government after ousting Imran Khan with a no-confidence vote in April 2022 -- still seems the most likely outcome.

Imran Khan's independents can also form the government by aligning with other parties. However, the difficulty in the process makes it a more unlikely scenario. With the PPP in a kingmaker position, the party's claim to head the next government may foil any coalition talks.

And lastly, if all options fail and no deal is reached among parties, the powerful army that has directly ruled for nearly three decades in Pakistan's 76-year history may step in to fill the void, experts say.