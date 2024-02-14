Pakistan coalition talks drag on

PTI rules out alliance with rivals; PPP to back PML-N candidate for PM’s slot, won’t join cabinet

Two of Pakistan's main political parties ruled out any alliances yesterday after an indecisive election, raising the possibility of a minority government or weeks more of negotiation before a coalition is formed.

Candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the most seats in Thursday's election while running as independents, but Khan ruled out any alliance with his rivals.

The upset stopped the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from securing a ruling majority, with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) -- their main coalition partner in the previous government -- in third place.

Speaking in Adiala Jail -- where he has spent much of his time since his arrest in August -- Khan accused both the PML-N and PPP of corruption.

"We will neither sit with the PML-N nor with the PPP," he told a handful of reporters covering a procedural hearing at the prison outside the capital Islamabad.

"We are going to challenge the election rigging in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and we will consider the alliance later," said Khan, clutching a string of prayer beads.

The remarks are among the first Khan has made publicly since the poll five days ago returned a boon for his PTI party, despite it being effectively dismantled.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the third-placed PPP, said yesterday his party wasn't interested in a new alliance with the PML-N but would support any government formed by them on certain issues.

"It is a fact that the PPP does not have a mandate to form the federal government and due to that I will not be putting myself forward for the candidacy of the prime minister of Pakistan," Bhutto Zardari said.

"But we will support the votes of prime ministership, budget and legislation on an issue-to-issue basis," he said.

Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, said he would like to see his father become president again, reports AFP.

During a press conference yesterday, PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif challenged independent members backed by Khan to form a government and prove their majority. He said if they cannot do so, other parties would.

He said PML-N numbers in parliament had risen to 80 from 75 on Monday with independents joining the party.

Parliamentary insiders, meanwhile, informed The News on Monday evening that President Alvi won't administer the oath to the new prime minister because a successor will be elected before the premier's election.

As the political uncertainty continues, the United States called Monday for respect of freedom of assembly as Pakistani authorities warned they would ban protests by supporters of Imran Khan after his bloc's shock election triumph.

"We want to see the freedom of assembly respected anywhere in the world," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters when asked about Pakistani police's use of a colonial-era law against public gatherings.

Miller reiterated previous US calls for an investigation into fraud claims but noted that the results showed a competitive vote.