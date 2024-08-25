South Asia
Reuters, Quetta
Sun Aug 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 02:14 AM

Most Viewed

South Asia

Pakistan blast kills two children Injures 16

Reuters, Quetta
Sun Aug 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 02:14 AM

A bomb blast in southwestern Pakistan killed two children and injured 16 people yesterday, police officials said.

Seven policemen were among those injured when the remote-controlled bomb, attached to a motorcycle, detonated near police headquarters in Pishin, the city's senior superintendent of police, Manzoor Buledi, told Reuters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Explosives were planted in a motorcycle which was parked in the area," said police officer Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman, adding that the two children killed were passing through the area when the blast occurred.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over what he called the martyrdom of young children in the explosion. In a statement he expressed condolences to their families.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বন্যা মোকাবিলা এ মুহূর্তে সরকারের সর্বোচ্চ অগ্রাধিকার: ড. ইউনূস

প্রধান উপদেষ্টা বলেন, ‘কোটি কোটি মানুষ বন্যায় উদ্ধার কার্যক্রম ও ত্রাণ নিয়ে এগিয়ে আসছে। তাদের মহৎ উৎসাহের যথার্থ ব্যবহার নিশ্চিত করা জরুরি।’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ডিজিএফআইকে ব্যবহার করে আমাকে দেশ ছাড়তে বাধ্য করেন শেখ হাসিনা’

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification