South Asia
Reuters
Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:38 AM

Most Viewed

South Asia

Pak stocks drift lower by polls uncertainty

Reuters
Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 12:38 AM

Emerging market stocks edged lower yesterday while currencies were muted in a quiet session with many markets shut for a holiday, while assets in Pakistan were pummelled by uncertainty over the outcome of the general election.

Pakistan's sovereign dollar bondsfell more than 5 cents, Tradeweb data showed yesterday, as both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif claimed victory in neck-and-neck results from Thursday's elections in the debt-laden nation.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Analysts predict there may be no clear winner in the election.

"Consensus expectations were of a PMLN (Pakistan Muslim League) victory, an alignment of military and civilian forces, and a smooth negotiation of the next IMF programme," said Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

৯৬ আসনে জয় পেয়ে ইমরান সমর্থিত স্বতন্ত্ররা এগিয়ে, পিএমএল-এন ৬৯, পিপিপি ৫২

পাকিস্তানের সাধারণ নির্বাচনে ২৬৫ আসনের মধ্যে ২৪১ আসনের প্রাথমিক ফলাফলে ৯৬ আসনে জয় নিয়ে এগিয়ে রয়েছেন ইমরান খানের দল পাকিস্তান তেহরিক-ই-ইনসাফ (পিটিআই) সমর্থিত স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীরা।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রমজানে বাংলাদেশে পণ্যের নিরবচ্ছিন্ন সরবরাহ নিশ্চিতে ভারতকে পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর অনুরোধ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X