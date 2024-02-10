Pak stocks drift lower by polls uncertainty

Emerging market stocks edged lower yesterday while currencies were muted in a quiet session with many markets shut for a holiday, while assets in Pakistan were pummelled by uncertainty over the outcome of the general election.

Pakistan's sovereign dollar bondsfell more than 5 cents, Tradeweb data showed yesterday, as both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif claimed victory in neck-and-neck results from Thursday's elections in the debt-laden nation.

Analysts predict there may be no clear winner in the election.

"Consensus expectations were of a PMLN (Pakistan Muslim League) victory, an alignment of military and civilian forces, and a smooth negotiation of the next IMF programme," said Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer.