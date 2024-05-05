Pak records ‘wettest April’ in over 60 years

Pakistan experienced its "wettest April since 1961", receiving more than twice as much rain as usual for the month, its weather agency said.

April rainfall was recorded at 59.3 millimetres, "excessively above" the normal average of 22.5 millimetres, Pakistan's metrology department said late Friday.

There were at least 144 deaths in thunderstorms and house collapses due to heavy rains in what the report said was the "wettest April since 1961".

Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to unpredictable weather, as well as often destructive monsoon rains that usually arrive in July.