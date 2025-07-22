South Asia
Reuters, Peshawar
Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:11 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:14 AM

Most Viewed

South Asia
South Asia

Pak militants use drones to target security forces: officials

Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:11 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:14 AM
Reuters, Peshawar
Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:11 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:14 AM

Militants in Pakistan have started using commercially acquired quadcopter drones to drop bombs on security forces in the country's northwest, police said, a potentially dangerous development in the volatile region.

Two quadcopters sent by the militants targeted a police station earlier this month, killing a woman and injuring three children in a nearby house in Bannu district, said police officer Muhammad Anwar. A drone spotted over another police station on Saturday was shot down with assault rifles, he said. It was armed with a mortar shell, he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Eight such drone attacks have targeted police and security forces in Bannu and adjacent areas in the last two and a half months, he said. The main militant group is the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) denied using the drones.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

মাইলস্টোন কলেজে বিমান বিধ্বস্ত: নিহত বেড়ে ২৭

আজ সকালে রাজধানীর ন্যাশনাল ইনস্টিটিউট অফ বার্ন অ্যান্ড প্লাস্টিক সার্জারিতে আয়োজিত এক সংবাদ সম্মেলনে স্বাস্থ্য ও পরিবার কল্যাণ মন্ত্রণালয়ের প্রধান উপদেষ্টার বিশেষ সহকারী অধ্যাপক ডা. মো. সাইদুর...

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

মঙ্গলবারের এইচএসসি-সমমান পরীক্ষা স্থগিতের সিদ্ধান্ত: তথ্য উপদেষ্টা

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে