Pak court overturns ex-PM Sharif’s last graft conviction

Reuters, Islamabad
Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:22 AM

A Pakistan court yesterday overturned a conviction for graft of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his lawyer said, removing one of the last major hurdles for him to qualify to contest national elections in February.

His Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party says he is a candidate to become prime minister for a fourth term. The veteran politician arrived back home in October from four years of self-imposed exile in London.

Sharif now just needs the removal of a life ban on holding any public office to qualify to stand in the elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court overturned a 2018 conviction on charges of not being able to prove sources of income for setting up a steel mill in Saudi Arabia, his lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said.

