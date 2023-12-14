South Asia
Pak court indicts Imran for leaking state secrets

A Pakistani court yesterday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, several media channels reported, delivering a fresh blow to the jailed leader's chances of contesting next year's federal elections.

The lawyer for Khan's deputy, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was also reported to be indicted in the case, in a social media post contested media reports that the two political leaders had been charged. Khan's main lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

The charge is related to a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington last year, which Khan is accused of making public.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, media organisations in the country reported. Khan has previously said contents of the cable appeared in the media from other sources.

