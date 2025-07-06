Pak building collapse toll hits 16

Rescue workers search for victims amidst the debris of a collapsed residential building in Karachi on July 4, 2025. Photo: Rizwan Tabassum / AFP

Rescue teams in Pakistan worked in searing heat and humidity yesterday to recover residents trapped under the rubble of a building that collapsed, killing 16 people.

Authorities said the building had been declared unsafe and eviction notices were sent to occupants over three years, but landlords and some residents told AFP they had not received them.

Residents reported hearing cracking sounds shortly before the apartment block crumbled around 10:00am on Friday in Karachi's impoverished Lyari neighbourhood, which is considered one of the most dangerous areas in Pakistan.

The death toll stood at 16 yesterday, with 13 injured, according to Summiaya Syed, a police surgeon for the provincial health department.

Rescue teams worked throughout the night, and families said that at least eight people were still believed to be trapped.

A senior district government official, Javed Nabi Khoso, said that notices had been served in 2022, 2023 and 2024 to occupants. But Imran Khaskheli, a resident, denied receiving notices.

Many of the victims are believed to be women.