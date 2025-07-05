Pak army kills 30 militants

Accuses India of backing them

Pakistan's army said yesterday it had killed 30 militants attempting to cross the border from Afghanistan over the last three days, after a suicide attack killed 16 soldiers in the same region.

The militants belonged to the Pakistan Taliban or its affiliated groups, the military said in a statement accusing archfoe India of backing them.

"The security forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, vigilance preparedness, and prevented a potential catastrophe," it said.

"A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered," the statement added. The killings took place in the border district of North Waziristan, where last week a faction of Pakistan Taliban claimed a suicide blast on military.