Pa troops kill 33 militants crossing from Afghanistan

Sat Aug 9, 2025 01:17 AM
Pakistani security forces killed 33 militants trying to cross from Afghanistan overnight, the military said yesterday, describing them as "Indian-sponsored".

The fighters were intercepted and engaged with "precise" fire, the military's public relations wing said, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered.

A search operation was underway to find and eliminate any remaining insurgents, the military said.

Pakistan often accuses the Taliban government in Afghanistan of turning a blind eye to militants operating near the frontier. Kabul denies the charge.

Pakistan and India, nuclear-armed neighbours with a history of conflict, often accuse each other of backing insurgents. New Delhi denies supporting militants in Pakistan.

