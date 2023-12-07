Nepal detains 12 for illegal recruitment of citizens

Police in Nepal said yesterday they had detained 12 people accused of illegally sending young men to be recruited into the Russian army, days after authorities confirmed the death of six Nepalis fighting for Moscow. Nepal prohibits its citizens from joining foreign armies, except those of countries with which it has agreements to do so. Those detained had allegedly procured documents and arranged visas to send people to Russia via India and the UAE, according to Nepal district police spokesman Kumud Dhungel. "They were then recruited in the army," he told AFP. "It is unclear right now how many people were sent this way." Dhungel said that those sent to Russia were charged up to $8,500 each by brokers.