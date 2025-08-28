Maldives revokes shark fishing ban after decades

The Maldives, a luxury holiday destination and top diving spot in the Indian Ocean, will lift a decades-old ban on shark fishing, the president's office said yesterday.

Sharks were once the second most important catch for the Maldives after tuna -- which remains the main export earner for the nation of about half a million people.

However, authorities banned shark fishing after revenue from divers visiting the archipelago proved greater than earnings from shark oil, according to media reports at the time.

The Maldives imposed a total ban on shark fishing in March 2010, following severe restrictions that had been in place since 1998.