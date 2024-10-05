Maldives leader heads to India to repair ties

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will undertake his first state visit to India tomorrow, aiming to repair frail ties between the two South Asian neighbours.

"President Muizzu remains committed to enhancing bilateral ties with nations that play a crucial role in the development and growth of the Maldives," his office said.

The two sides will focus on "strengthening bilateral cooperation and further enhancing the longstanding relationship between the two nations," the office said in a statement.