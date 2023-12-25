South Asia
AFP, Colombo
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 01:20 AM

Most Viewed

South Asia
Anti-DRUG raid

Lanka police detain 13,666

AFP, Colombo
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 01:20 AM

Sri Lanka's police yesterday announced the arrests of nearly 15,000 people during a week-long military-backed anti-narcotics drive, a crackdown denounced by rights activists.

Police said their operation, code-named "Yuktiya" or "Justice", led to the seizure of almost 440 kilograms (970 pounds) of narcotics, including 272 kg of cannabis, 35 kg of hashish and nine kilograms of heroin.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Authorities believe the Indian Ocean island is being used as a drug trafficking transit point.

Police said 13,666 suspects were arrested while 1,100 addicts were detained.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পিএসসি, সরকারি কর্ম কমিশন, বাংলাদেশ পাবলিক সার্ভিস কমিশন,
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৩তম বিসিএস: মন্ত্রণালয়ের চাহিদায় ৪০৪টি পদ বাড়ছে, ফল হতে পারে এ মাসেই

এবার ক্যাডার ও নন-ক্যাডার পদের ফলাফল একইসঙ্গে প্রকাশের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে বিপিএসসি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন বর্জনকারীদের নেতৃত্বের গুণাবলীর অভাব রয়েছে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification