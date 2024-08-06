It would be ‘foolish’ not to have good army ties

Says Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, who blames the military for his ouster and 12-month-old imprisonment on what he calls trumped-up charges, said on Sunday it would be "foolish" not to have an excellent relationship with the army.

Ahead of yesterday's anniversary of his jailing on dozens of charges ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets, Khan also said in written responses to Reuters questions that he held no grudge against the United States, which he has also blamed for his 2022 ouster from office.

"Given Pakistan's geographical position and the military's significant role in the private sector, it would be foolish not to foster such a relationship," Khan wrote in replies relayed by his media and legal team.

"We are proud of our soldiers and armed forces," he said. Khan said his criticism since his ouster had been directed at individuals, not the military as an institution.

"The miscalculations of the military leadership shouldn't be held against the institution as a whole," he wrote.

On Wednesday, the opposition leader offered to hold "conditional negotiations" with the South Asian nation's military - if "clean and transparent" elections were held and "bogus" cases against his supporters were dropped.

Pakistan's army and government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Khan's remarks to Reuters. They have both repeatedly denied his assertions about his ouster.

The United States also denies any role in it.

"The relationships between countries should always prioritise the welfare of their respective nations. When people vote you into office, you do not have the liberty to act on personal grievances," Khan said.

In his replies, the 71-year-old former cricket star did not specify what he wanted to discuss with the military.

The army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half its 76-year independent history, plays an oversized role in the politics and governance of the nation of 240 million people.

No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full five-year term in office, and most have served time in jail. Analysts say most of those secured their release after striking deals with the military, a claim the army denies.