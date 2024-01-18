Iran strikes ‘militant bases’ in Pakistan

2 children killed; Islamabad warns of ‘serious consequences’

Pakistan said neighbouring Iran has violated its airspace resulting in the death of two children, hours after Iranian state media said missiles targeted two bases of "militant group Jaish al Adl" late on Tuesday.

Islamabad warned that the incident could have "serious consequences" and was "completely unacceptable" in a statement released by Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson yesterday.

Pakistan also recalled its ambassador in Tehran and will also not allow to Iran's envoy in Islamabad, who is visiting his home country, to return, the statement said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said it hit militants in "missile and drone" strikes, saying no Pakistani national was targeted.

Only "terrorists" were hit, the Iranian foreign minister said at Davos, Switzerland, where he was participating in the World Economic Forum, alleging that those targeted were linked to Israel.

China urged Pakistan and Iran to show "restraint".

"We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

On Monday, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

Jaish al Adl has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan. "These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported earlier, without elaborating.

Iran's Nournews, affiliated with the country's top security body, said the attacked bases were in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Pakistan's statement did not mention the location of the incident, nor the nature of the airspace violation, but said it had lodged a protest with Tehran.

Pakistan and Iran have in the past had rocky relations, but the strikes are the highest-profile cross-border intrusion in recent years.