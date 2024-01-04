Imran charged with contempt of election commission

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was charged with contempt of the election commission yesterday, his lawyer Naeem said, a move related to allegations he made derogatory remarks about the chief election commissioner.

The 71-year-old former cricket star has been embroiled in political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in April 2022. He has not been seen in public since he was jailed for three years in August for unlawfully selling state gifts while in office from 2018 to 2022.

"The Election Commission indicted Imran Khan in the absence of lawyers," Khan's lawyer Haider Panjutha wrote on social media platform X.