Heightened surveillance blamed for internet slowdown in Pakistan

Amid growing concerns from the business community in Pakistan, the internet service providers on Wednesday alleged that the government's heightened efforts to monitor internet traffic had resulted in a significant nationwide slowdown of services.

A statement issued by the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) said the government's decision to enhance security and surveillance has had an unintended consequence, severely crippling the country's digital economy. "Over the past few weeks, internet speeds have plummeted by 30 to 40 per cent, creating a chaotic situation for businesses and individuals who rely heavily on fast, reliable connectivity."

The association said the impact had been particularly devastating for call centres, e-commerce professionals, the online working class, and those who manage electronic-related businesses.

"These sectors, which form the backbone of Pakistan's burgeoning digital economy, are now struggling to maintain operations, and the slowdown is threatening their very survival," it said, adding that the situation had become so dire that many businesses were considering relocating their operations to other countries where internet services remain stable.

"It's a very discouraging situation for our customers," said WISPAP Chairman Shahzad Arshad. "Many are leaving the smaller ISPs because they cannot sustain the poor service quality anymore. If this continues, we will see a mass exodus of businesses from Pakistan."

Arshad's concerns were shared by numerous industry leaders, who cautioned that the current situation is not only tarnishing Pakistan's reputation as a hub for digital entrepreneurship but also jeopardising its economic stability. The inability to utilise VPNs due to heightened surveillance was further aggravating the issue, especially for international businesses and freelancers who depend on secure, uninterrupted internet access for their operations.

"We are seeing businesses planning to shift their operations abroad because the internet is simply no longer reliable," said a leading e-commerce entrepreneur based in Karachi. "Without fast and secure internet, we cannot compete on a global scale, and this is pushing us towards the brink."

He said the panic within the business community is growing as the government's measures show­­ed no sign of abating. As the country navigated through these challenging times, the future of Pakistan's digital landscape hangs in the balance, with businesses and consumers alike bearing the brunt of the slowdown, he regretted.

"While the government remained steadfast in its commitment to enhancing security, the question remained at what cost to the nation's digital economy? As businesses continued to suffer, there is an urgent need for a solution that balances security concerns with the need for robust and reliable internet access," he said.

Major online platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp have been hit hard, with users reporting slowdowns and difficulties in accessing messaging and social media applications.

Some users speculated that the disruptions were the result of a firewall being installed by the government to monitor and keep check on users. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) denied that the issue was caused by a firewall.

