Gunmen kill 21 coal miners in Pakistan

Burn down all 10 mines

Unidentified gunmen attacked a cluster of small private coal mines in southwestern Pakistan early yesterday, shooting some miners as they slept and lining up others before opening fire, killing 21 in the restive region, police said.

The attack by 40 armed men days before Pakistan hosts a summit of the Shanghai Co-operation Organization grouping is the worst in weeks in the mineral-rich province of Balochistan bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

"The armed terrorists remained for around 1-1/2 hours in the mining area," regional police official Asif Shafi told Reuters. "They fired rockets and hurled grenades at the mines and miners' quarters."

The attackers burnt down all 10 mines, along with the equipment and machinery within.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on the mines of the Junaid Coal Co in the Duki area, which injured six. Among the dead were four Afghan nationals and another four were injured.

Businesses and shops were shut in Duki as hundreds of people gathered along with the bodies of the dead in a protest to demand the arrest of the attackers, police said.