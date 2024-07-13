Ex-PM Imran Khan’s party wins reserved seats

Pakistan's Supreme Court yesterday ruled that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party was eligible for over 20 extra reserved seats in parliament, ramping up pressure on the country's weak coalition government.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party candidates contested the February 8 election as independents after it was barred from the polls. They won the most seats but the election commission said independents were ineligible for the grant of 70 reserved seats, meant for political parties only.

The commission had ordered the reserved seats instead to be distributed among other parties, mostly to those in the ruling coalition.

"As a political party, the PTI is entitled to its reserved seats," said Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa while reading out the order, which was supported by eight judges and opposed by five of the 13-member full court bench.

The granting of 23 reserved seats does not affect the parliamentary majority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government,

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told reporters after the decision.

The ruling coalition still has well over 200 members of the 336-member lower house of parliament. Khan's party strength stood at 84 before the decision, and is expected to rise to over 100.

Under Pakistan's election rules, parties are allocated 70 reserved seats - 60 for women, 10 for non-Muslims - in proportion to the number of seats they win. This completes the National Assembly's total strength of 336 seats.