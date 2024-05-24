CPJ expresses alarm after chair of Nepal’s largest media group arrested

Kailash Sirohiya arrested over ‘citizenship irregularities’ after publication of reports

Four plainclothes police officers entered the KMG headquarters in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu and arrested Kailash Sirohiya for alleged citizenship irregularities.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) yesterday expressed alarm over the arrest of Kailash Sirohiya, chair of the Kantipur Media Group (KMG), on charges of citizenship irregularities.

CPJ urged the Nepali authorities not to harass or intimidate KMG's leadership or staff of the country's largest media group in retaliation for its reporting.

Sirohiya was arrested after a district court in Dhanusha on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against him following an April 28 complaint accusing him of holding multiple citizenships, which violates Nepal's 2006 Citizenship Act.

The complaint was filed by a committee member of a branch of Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane's Rastriya Swatantra Party.

However, Sirohiya denies any wrongdoing, CPJ said in its statement.

On Tuesday, four plainclothes police officers entered KMG headquarters in Nepal's capital Kathmandu and arrested Sirohiya, according to multiple news reports, the local human rights organisation Freedom Forum, and Biswas Baral, editor of the KMG-owned newspaper The Kathmandu Post, who spoke to CPJ.

KMG owns the prominent Nepali-language newspaper Kantipur.

KMG outlets recently published a series of critical reports, including on Monday and Tuesday, the day of Sirohiya's arrest, alleging that Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Lamichhane was involved in misappropriating cooperative funds while he was managing director of Gorkha Media Network.

Sirohiya was arrested and moved to a police station in Nepal's south Dhanusha district. On Wednesday, the Dhanusha District Court ordered Sirohiya to be held on a three-day police remand.

Baral told CPJ that Sirohiya was not summoned for questioning nor offered an opportunity to demonstrate the authenticity of his citizenship documents, a procedure usually followed in similar cases.

"The arrest of Kantipur Media Group chairperson Kailash Sirohiya from his place of work appears to be an effort to muzzle the critical reporting of Nepal's largest media group," said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna, in New York. "We call on Nepali authorities to ensure that Kantipur Media Group can work freely and without fear of reprisal."

In a Tuesday press release, Sirohiya stated he was ready to cooperate with the police investigation, and that the complaint and arrest warrant were issued to "blackmail" KMG into not publishing further reports about the alleged scam.

In a Wednesday joint letter to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, 31 editors with major Nepali media outlets stated that Sirohiya's arrest was "intended to create pressure and fear [within] the press."

Nepal police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki messaged CPJ to ask for a call during office hours, but did not answer the calls that were made. Home Ministry spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai did not immediately respond to CPJ's requests for comment.