South Asia
Reuters
Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:48 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 01:29 AM

Most Viewed

South Asia
South Asia

Bomb blast kills 11 at rally in Pakistani city of Quetta

Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:48 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 01:29 AM
Police were investigating the blast, which appeared to be a suicide bombing, says police official
Reuters
Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:48 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 01:29 AM
Photo: Google Maps

A bomb killed 11 people in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Tuesday when it went off in the parking area of a rally held to commemorate the anniversary of the death of a nationalist leader, government official Hamza Shafaat said.

Police were investigating the blast, which appeared to be a suicide bombing, police official Athar Rasheed said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন বানচালের লক্ষণ দেখা যাচ্ছে, সামনে আরও আসবে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

‘প্রতি পদে পদে বাধা আসবে, সবার মনে দ্বন্দ্ব তৈরি করার চেষ্টা করবে। আমরা যেন সঠিক থাকি, স্থির থাকি। সবার সহযোগিতা দরকার’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

সংবিধানের কোনো ধারা বিচার বিভাগের আওতার বাইরে থাকা বিপজ্জনক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে