Bomb blast kills 11 at rally in Pakistani city of Quetta
Police were investigating the blast, which appeared to be a suicide bombing, says police official
A bomb killed 11 people in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Tuesday when it went off in the parking area of a rally held to commemorate the anniversary of the death of a nationalist leader, government official Hamza Shafaat said.
Police were investigating the blast, which appeared to be a suicide bombing, police official Athar Rasheed said.
