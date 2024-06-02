Boat tragedy kills 20 in Afghanistan

Twenty people, including children, drowned when a boat sank during a river crossing in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province yesterday, a provincial official said.

"A boat with women and children on board sank on Saturday morning at 7:00am in the river in the Basawul area of Momand Dara district" of eastern Nangarhar, said Quraishi Badloon, the head of the province's information department.

He said five people survived the accident, the cause of which was being investigated. At least five bodies had been recovered and efforts were underway to find the others, provincial government officials said.