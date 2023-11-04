Bhutan calls elections for January

South Asia
Bhutan said yesterday it would stage only the fourth general election in its history in January, with the incoming prime minister expected to prioritise happiness on par with the economy.

Wedged between China and India, the tiny Himalayan kingdom is famed for its philosophy of "Gross National Happiness", which sees the country benchmark itself on citizen wellbeing instead of economic growth.

The "Land of the Thunder Dragon" has been governed for the past five years by Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck appointed a caretaker government on Wednesday after dissolving the lower house of parliament ahead of the vote.

