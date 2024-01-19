Anti-polio worker shot dead in northwest Pakistan

An anti-polio worker was shot dead in northwestern Pakistan yesterday, police said, accusing Islamist militants who frequently target vaccination teams of being behind the attack.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio, a debilitating virus which can cause lifelong disability, remains endemic.

Pockets of Pakistan's mountainous border regions remain resistant to inoculation, with some firebrand clerics declaring it un-Islamic and militants such as the Pakistani Taliban staging attacks on vaccine teams.

Police said an anti-polio worker on routine duty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Bajaur district -- abutting the Afghan border -- was shot in the head by "unidentified persons".

"The attackers successfully fled on a motorcycle," senior police officer Kashif Zulfiqar told AFP, adding the coordinator was evacuated by helicopter to the provincial capital Peshawar but died in hospital.

He called the attack "an act of militancy" and said police are "conducting further investigations".

Another man was also shot in the leg and shoulder, and was being treated in a local hospital.

Last week a roadside bomb in Bajaur killed seven officers deployed to protect polio vaccination workers, police said.

Opposition to inoculation grew after the US Central Intelligence Agency organised a fake vaccination drive to help track down Al-Qaeda's former leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

Clerics have also spread misinformation that the oral vaccine contains traces of pork and alcohol forbidden by Islam.

Pakistan is grappling with deteriorating security as it prepares to go to the polls in three weeks' time.

Last year saw casualties hit a six-year high, with more than 1,500 civilians, security forces and militants killed, according to the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies.

Pakistan has accused Afghanistan's Taliban government of sheltering anti-Islamabad militants, a charge Kabul has always denied.