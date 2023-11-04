South Asia
6.4 magnitude quake hits Nepal

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal last night at 23:47 (local time), according to its National Seismological Centre.

The epicentre was around Ramidanda in Jajarkot district, which is about 500km west of the capital Kathmandu. There were no immediate details of any damage.

"This was a big earthquake. We have heard some damage to houses. We are collecting details. So far no reports of human injuries. Police and army have been mobilised," Suresh Sunar, a top official in Jajarkot, told Reuters.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2, at a depth of 10km.

The earthquake shook buildings in New Delhi, according to Reuters' witnesses.

