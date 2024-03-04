32 killed in heavy rain in Pakistan

More than 30 people have died in rain-related incidents in Pakistan during days of heavy downpours, with thousands of schools closed, officials said yesterday.

Widespread heavy rain since Thursday has caused severe disruption in some areas of the country, including the closure of all schools in Balochistan province until Thursday.

Eighteen children were among 27 killed in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a result of collapsed buildings and landslides. Hundreds of houses were also destroyed.

In southern Balochistan province, five people were killed when buildings collapsed on Thursday and Friday, said Jahanzain Khan, head of the disaster management agency.

Damaged roads, floods and landslides have cut villages off from main towns in Balochistan, while major roads were blocked in Gilgit-Baltistan, local media reported.

Pakistan's Meteorological Department anticipates further rainfall and snowfall across the region.