2 ‘rebels’, 2 militia members killed in gunfights

Soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir killed two suspected rebels during a firefight, police said yesterday, hours after gunmen in a separate incident shot dead two members of a government-backed militia.

The gun battle started Thursday night in Sopore, in Kashmir's north, when soldiers and police were searching for militants.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in Sopore encounter," police said in a statement yesterday posted on X after the night-long counterinsurgency operation.

Hours before the clash, gunmen shot dead two village defence guards in the remote southern Kishtwar after they were likely abducted.

The village defence guards are a militia force tasked with fighting off rebel attacks in the Hindu-dominated areas of the restive territory.