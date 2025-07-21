180 dead as Pakistan faces intensified monsoon

A vendor pulls his cart through flooded streets after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on July 16. PHOTO: AFP

As Pakistan grapples with a monsoon season that has intensified by up to 60 per cent over previous years, the national and provincial disaster management authorities have predicted further rains in the coming days.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 180 people have already been killed and more than 500 injured so far since the rains began unusually early in July.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast further rain, wind and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, in Sindh over the next 24 hours. Cities and districts likely to be affected include Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Thatta, Badin, Larkana, Jaco­babad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and others.

The NDMA's NEOC has also issued alerts for urban flooding in low-lying parts of Sindh. It advised citizens to stay indoors during intense rainfall, avoid travelling to vulnerable areas and ensure household drainage systems remain clear.

The Provincial Disaster Mana­gement Authority (PDMA) of Punjab also issued an alert about the fourth spell of monsoon rains starting from July 20 (today). It forecasted strong winds, dusty winds and rain in most districts of Punjab from July 20 to 25.

Rain with strong winds is predicted in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Jhelum and Gujranwala. There are also chances of rain in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahaw­alnagar from July 18 to 23.

The PDMA also issued a high-level flood pre-alert for all major rivers and associated streams acro­ss the province, warning of pote­ntial flooding from July 22 due to an incoming weather system.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, increased water flows are expected in the Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, Sutlej and Indus rivers, along with their tributaries and low-lying areas, posing significant risks.

KP, Islamabad on alert

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the monsoon system and glacial melt pose serious risks of flash flooding, particularly in the rivers Kabul, Swat, Panjkora, Bara and Kalpani Nullah. The NDMA warned of potential disruptions in transport across hilly and mountainous regions.

In Islamabad and central Punjab, strong monsoon currents are forecast to bring moderate to heavy rainfall through July 24, increasing the risk of urban flooding.

Meanwhile, due to rising water levels from recent downpours, the Rawal Dam reached its full capacity of 1,748 feet. Authorities announced the opening of its spillways at 6am on Sunday to reduce the level to 1,746 feet. Residents nearby have been advised to stay cautious.