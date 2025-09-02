Xi rejects hegemonism

Pushes a new global order flanked by Putin, Modi at SCO summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, China, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday pressed his vision for a new global security and economic order that prioritises the "Global South", in a direct challenge to the United States, during a summit that included the leaders of Russia and India.

Xi told the SCO leaders that the global international situation was becoming more "chaotic and intertwined".

"We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics, and practise true multilateralism," Xi said, in a thinly veiled swipe at the United States and President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

"Global governance has reached a new crossroads," he added.

The Chinese leader also slammed "bullying behaviour" from certain countries -- a veiled reference to the United States.

Xi was hosting more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries at a summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a China-backed initiative given renewed impetus by the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Presidents of Iran and Turkey are also attending the summit.

At the summit, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin took turns to take swipes at the West.

In an image designed to convey a mood of solidarity, Putin and Modi were shown holding hands as they walked jovially towards Xi before the summit opened. The three men stood shoulder-to-shoulder, laughing and surrounded by interpreters.

Putin used his speech to defend Russia's Ukraine offensive, blaming the West for triggering the three-and-a-half year conflict that has killed tens of thousands and devastated much of eastern Ukraine.

"This crisis wasn't triggered by Russia's attack on Ukraine, but was a result of a coup in Ukraine, which was supported and provoked by the West," Putin said.

"The second reason for the crisis is the West's constant attempts to drag Ukraine into Nato."

After the summit, Modi shared a ride with Putin in the Russian leader's armoured Aurus limousine en route to their bilateral meeting.

"Conversations with him are always insightful," Modi wrote on X. At the bilateral meeting, Putin addressed Modi in Russian as "Dear Mr Prime Minister, dear friend."

In opening comments before their meeting, Modi praised the "special and privileged strategic partnership" with Moscow.

"India and Russia have stood shoulder to shoulder, even in the toughest situations," he said.

China and India are the biggest buyers of crude oil from Russia, the world's second largest exporter. Trump has imposed additional tariffs on India over the purchases, but not on China.

Little known outside the region, the Beijing-headquartered SCO was formed more than two decades ago as a regional security bloc. China, Russia, and four Central Asian states are founding members. Later, it was expanded to 10 members. India joined in 2017.

The 10 members are China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. It also included two observer countries -- Afghanistan and Mongolia -- and 14 dialogue partners, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.

Despite expectations, Xi yesterday did not set out any concrete measures in what he called his "Global Governance Initiative", the latest in a series of policy frameworks from Beijing geared to promoting China's leadership and challenging the US-dominated international organisations that took shape after World War Two.

Earlier, Xi also pushed for what he described as more inclusive economic globalisation amid the upheaval caused by Trump's tariff policies, touting the SCO's "mega-scale market" and economic opportunity.

Putin, whose country has forged even closer economic and security ties with China amid the fallout from the Ukraine war, said the SCO had revived "genuine multilateralism", with national currencies increasingly used in mutual settlements.

"This, in turn, lays the political and socio-economic groundwork for the formation of a new system of stability and security in Eurasia," Putin said.

He added, "This security system, unlike Euro-centric and Euro-Atlantic models, would genuinely consider the interests of a broad range of countries, be truly balanced, and would not allow one country to ensure its own security at the expense of others."

The member states signed a declaration yesterday, agreeing to strengthen cooperation in sectors such as security and economy, China's Xinhua news agency said.

They also said they oppose trade measures that violate WTO rules and principles. The countries are concerned about measures that disrupt the stability of global supply chain, and call for "dialogue and cooperation among all parties," the statement said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also said that the SCO has agreed to establish a development bank to cater to the development needs of its members. IT would be a major step towards the bloc's long-held aspiration of developing an alternative payment system that circumvents the US dollar and the power of US sanctions.

China will also build an artificial intelligence cooperation centre for SCO nations, which are also invited to participate in China's lunar research station.

Xi held a flurry of back-to-back bilateral meetings with leaders, including Modi, who is on his first visit to China since 2018.

Modi told Xi that India was committed to taking "forward our ties on the basis of mutual trust, dignity and sensitivity".

In turn, Xi said that their countries are development partners, not rivals, and discussed ways to improve trade.

The world's two most populous nations are intense rivals. A thaw began last October, when Modi met Xi for the first time in five years at a summit in Russia. Their rapprochement deepened as US President Donald Trump pressured both Asian economic giants with trade tariffs.

Separately, Xi will preside over a massive military parade on Wednesday in Beijing, where he is expected to be joined by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

That parade -- to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two -- will feature China's latest military technology in a show of force that analysts say will aim to intimidate and deter potential rivals.