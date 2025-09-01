Xi, Modi talk friendship in ‘chaotic’ world

Call for trade, investment expansion

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told India's Narendra Modi the "right choice" is for their countries to be friends as the two met in China for first time in seven years – a new milestone in a nascent rapprochement between the world's most populous nations accelerated by shared frictions with the United States.

Xi and Modi's highly-anticipated meeting yesterday, on the sidelines of a regional summit in the eastern port city of Tianjin, comes as both nations face stiff US tariffs under President Donald Trump global trade war, as well as Western scrutiny over their relationships with Russia as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

"The world today is swept by once-in-a-century transformations," Xi told Modi in opening remarks, as both leaders sat face-to-face flanked by their officials. "The international situation is both fluid and chaotic," he added.

"It is the right choice for both sides to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other's success, and to have the dragon and the elephant dance together," Xi said, referring to traditional symbols of the two nations. "As long as they adhere to the overall direction of being partners rather than rivals … China-India relations can maintain stability and move forward over the long run."

Modi said India was "committed" to taking their countries' relations forward "on the basis of mutual trust and respect," and referenced the warming of relations, including an easing of tensions along their disputed Himalayan border – where the two fought a deadly skirmish in 2020.

"The interests of 2.8 billion people in both our countries are tied to our cooperation," he added. Both leaders discussed the need to expand trade and investment ties against the backdrop of US tariffs, reports Reuters.

The positive signals are sure to be closely watched in Washington, where tensions with New Delhi threaten to derail what had been years of efforts from US diplomats to deepen ties with the country as a key counterweight to a rising and increasingly assertive China – a set of circumstances that makes the latest meeting all the more important and timely to Xi.

Trump earlier this month levied significant economic penalties on India, initially placing its imports into the US under 25 percent tariffs and then slapping an additional 25 percent duties on the country as punishment for importing Russian oil and gas, which Washington sees as helping to fund Putin's war in Ukraine.

Both China and India are major purchasers of Russian oil, though China has yet to be targeted with such measures, reports CNN.

Those purchases could be a point of discussion today, when Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with Putin, part of his wider diplomacy as he joins a two-day summit of the Beijing-and Moscow-backed regional security grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In addition to China, Russia, and India, the group includes Iran, Pakistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while other leaders from across Asia and Middle East will also join.