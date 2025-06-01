Trump ‘tough love’ better than no love

Says EU’s diplomatic chief

The European Union's diplomatic chief Kaja Kallas yesterday said the continent was beefing up defence spending after "tough love" from the Trump administration, as she called for stronger ties to counter China's "economic might".

Speaking at the Shangri-La defence forum in Singapore, Kallas was responding to comments by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who called President Donald Trump's insistence on more military spending "tough love".

"It's love nonetheless, so it's better than no love," Kallas quipped when asked later about Hegseth's speech.

Brussels' relationship with Washington was not broken, Kallas stressed, saying she spoke to Hegseth on Friday.

"You heard his speech. He was actually quite positive about Europe, so there's definitely some love there," she said.

Trump has consistently pressed Nato countries to increase defence spending.

Kallas disagreed with suggestions that Washington should focus on the Indo-Pacific region and Europe concentrate on its own patch.

"I really think if you look at the economic might of China, I think... the big countries or the superpowers sometimes overestimate their own strength," she said.