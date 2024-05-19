Three Spaniards among 6 killed in Afghan shooting

The bodies of three Spanish tourists and three Afghans shot dead while visiting a market in Afghanistan were transported to Kabul along with multiple wounded, the Taliban government said yesterday.

The group was fired on while walking through the bazaar in the mountainous city of Bamiyan in central Afghanistan, around 180 kilometres from the capital Kabul, on Friday.

"Among the eight wounded, of whom four are foreigners, only one elderly foreign woman is not in a very stable situation."

Qani said that the death toll included two Afghan civilians and one Taliban member.

A diplomatic source told AFP the foreign nationals had been part of an organised tour of 13 people, all of whom were evacuated along with the wounded to Kabul overnight by road, since bad weather made an airlift impossible. Spain's government on Friday announced that three of the dead were Spanish tourists, adding that at least one other Spanish national was wounded.