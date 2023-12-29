Three HK students jailed over ‘terrorist’ bomb plot

Three Hong Kong students were jailed yesterday for up to six years over their roles in a conspiracy to blow up government buildings, with one pleading guilty to "terrorist activities" under the national security law.

The trio -- now aged between 20 to 23 -- were the last defendants convicted in a series of prosecutions launched more than two years ago against the little-known group called "Returning Valiant".

The mostly student-led group promoted independence from China and called for resistance after a national security law was imposed in 2020 to quell dissent following huge, sometimes violent pro-democracy protests that kicked off the year before.